Latvia to take part in restoration of infrastructure in Chernihiv region

The Republic of Latvia will take part in the restoration of infrastructure in Chernihiv region, Latvian President Egils Levits said.

"Latvia will join the restoration process in Chernihiv region. The budget will be approved next week. It will contain a separate line of funds that will be allocated to Chernihiv region," Levits said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Lviv on Friday.

He also noted that Latvia had already allocated more than 1% of its GDP for military assistance to Ukraine.

"Military support is a priority, as Ukraine faces a difficult time ahead. We continue to work on the supply of various machinery and equipment. We also convince our partners of the need to accelerate the pace of deliveries of what they promised for the preparation of the Armed Forces," the President of Latvia said.