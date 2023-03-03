Facts

17:44 03.03.2023

Latvia to take part in restoration of infrastructure in Chernihiv region

1 min read
Latvia to take part in restoration of infrastructure in Chernihiv region

The Republic of Latvia will take part in the restoration of infrastructure in Chernihiv region, Latvian President Egils Levits said.

"Latvia will join the restoration process in Chernihiv region. The budget will be approved next week. It will contain a separate line of funds that will be allocated to Chernihiv region," Levits said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Lviv on Friday.

He also noted that Latvia had already allocated more than 1% of its GDP for military assistance to Ukraine.

"Military support is a priority, as Ukraine faces a difficult time ahead. We continue to work on the supply of various machinery and equipment. We also convince our partners of the need to accelerate the pace of deliveries of what they promised for the preparation of the Armed Forces," the President of Latvia said.

Tags: #restoration #latvia #chernihiv_region

MORE ABOUT

15:48 03.03.2023
Ukrainian, Latvian presidents sign joint declaration in Lviv

Ukrainian, Latvian presidents sign joint declaration in Lviv

18:03 23.02.2023
Germany provides EUR 5 mln to intl project for restoration of Kharkiv, Mykolaiv

Germany provides EUR 5 mln to intl project for restoration of Kharkiv, Mykolaiv

19:51 10.02.2023
Private clinics count on recovery of health insurance sector despite its significant decline due to war

Private clinics count on recovery of health insurance sector despite its significant decline due to war

20:27 30.01.2023
Kuwait invited to participate in Grain from Ukraine program, projects to restore Ukraine – MFA

Kuwait invited to participate in Grain from Ukraine program, projects to restore Ukraine – MFA

17:27 27.01.2023
Nayyem heads State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

Nayyem heads State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

20:11 24.01.2023
French Neo-Eco starts dismantling buildings in Hostomel, preparing to show rebuilding concept

French Neo-Eco starts dismantling buildings in Hostomel, preparing to show rebuilding concept

19:11 18.01.2023
Latvia to soon send Stinger air defense systems, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition and drones to Ukraine - Defense Minister

Latvia to soon send Stinger air defense systems, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition and drones to Ukraine - Defense Minister

19:25 16.01.2023
Yermak, US delegation discuss situation at frontline, restoration of damaged energy facilities in Ukraine

Yermak, US delegation discuss situation at frontline, restoration of damaged energy facilities in Ukraine

15:32 14.01.2023
Newly created State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure to be responsible for restoration projects of Ukraine – Kubrakov

Newly created State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure to be responsible for restoration projects of Ukraine – Kubrakov

20:55 12.01.2023
President of Ukraine, Speaker of Latvian Saeima discuss further joint steps to resist Russian aggression, restore Ukraine

President of Ukraine, Speaker of Latvian Saeima discuss further joint steps to resist Russian aggression, restore Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

There can be no compromises on issue of imposing sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Artillery and shells in large quantities are number one of Ukraine’s needs to stop Russia

Only Ukraine can talk about peace acceptable to it – President of Latvia

Govt approves draft agreement on establishment of ICC Office in Ukraine

AFU destroy 765 occupiers, eight tanks, one aircraft over day – General Staff

LATEST

Ukrainian, Latvian Presidents confirm support of each state to choose its own path, security measures – declaration

After war Ukraine to be one of most powerful states in terms of military potential, this will deter Russia – Levits

There can be no compromises on issue of imposing sanctions against Russia – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Artillery and shells in large quantities are number one of Ukraine’s needs to stop Russia

Only Ukraine can talk about peace acceptable to it – President of Latvia

Ukraine expecting important announcements, specifics from NATO summit in Vilnius – Shmyhal

Russia withdraws half of Kalibr carriers from duty in Black Sea – task force

Explosions in Russia are consequence of loss of control inside country – Podoliak

Govt approves draft agreement on establishment of ICC Office in Ukraine

Ukrainian, Latvian Presidents lay wreaths at military cemetery in Lviv

AD
AD
AD
AD