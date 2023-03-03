Ukrainian, Latvian Presidents lay wreaths at military cemetery in Lviv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Latvia Egils Levits honored the memory of Ukrainian soldiers who died in the war by laying wreaths at a cemetery in Lviv.

"Together with Olena Zelenska, President of Latvia Egils Levits and First Lady Andra Levite, we honored the memory of our fallen heroes. We will never forget the defenders who gave lives for our freedom and independence. We remember the horrific price our people pay for a free and peaceful future. Eternal memory and glory to our warriors," he said in the Telegram channel on Friday.