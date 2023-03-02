Facts

13:06 02.03.2023

Ukraine expects from NATO summit time, conditions for its entry into Alliance

Ukraine expects from NATO summit time, conditions for its entry into Alliance

Ukraine expects that the time and conditions for its entry into the North Atlantic Alliance will be announced at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Head of the permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Yehor Cherniev (Servant of the People faction) has said.

"We must receive answers from NATO on specific prospects. This is primarily about the time and conditions for Ukraine's entry into the Alliance. Our partners are working on resolving these issues, they are developing such formulations that, on the one hand, this does not scare away our allies, but on the other hand, it suited us," the Verkhovna Rada said on its website on Thursday, citing Cherniov.

He said a few weeks ago, a conversation took place with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about Ukraine's path to the North Atlantic Alliance.

"The Secretary General of the Alliance says everything needs to be done de facto to make Ukraine as close as possible to NATO standards. And when the time comes to make a political decision, it could be agreed upon as soon as possible. In Stoltenberg's rhetoric, if you read between the lines, you can see the idea that Ukraine should be given guarantees so that there is no new war against our state, and also that Europe is safe. Ukraine's entry into NATO is such guarantees," the politician said.

As reported, the NATO summit will be held July 11 and 12 in Vilnius (Lithuania).

