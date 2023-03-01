Germany to increase ammunition production to support Ukraine – Scholz

Germany will ramp up its ammunition production as well as weapon repair capacity to better support Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said, according to CNN.

"The now one-year lasting support of Ukraine has also brought us the knowledge that enables us to ensure that there is also a sufficient supply, with spare parts, that we have created repair capacities for the weapons used in the war, at locations outside of Ukraine," he said.

Germany will ensure that "the production of ammunition is advanced, both for the weapons that we have supplied ourselves and those that come from classic stocks that are available in eastern Europe," Scholz said.