Kuleba: Ukraine defeats Putin's winter terror; piece of advice to Russia – choke on your gas and your rockets

Ukraine survived and defeated Russia's winter terror, the EU also did not stand still without Russian gas, despite the "Moscow laughter," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"On March 1, 2023, Putin suffered his fifth major defeat since the day of the full-scale invasion – Ukraine defeated his winter terror. We survived the most difficult winter in our history. We were cold and dark, but we were indestructible," he said on Facebook on Wednesday.

The minister said "the EU also won, which, despite Moscow's laughter, also did not freeze without Russian gas."

"One piece of advice to Russia: choke on your gas and choke on your rockets," Kuleba said.

According to the MFA head, the first defeat of Russia was when Ukraine, from the first minutes of the offensive, did not allow Putin to paralyze itself with fear.

"The second is when we crippled the Russian blitzkrieg plan. Ukraine did not fall in three days, or seven, or a month, or a year. And it will never fall," Kuleba said.

The third defeat was inflicted on Russia on the diplomatic front, the Foreign Minister said, and the fourth defeat was the loss by Russia of a large number of occupied territories of Ukraine due to effective actions and counteroffensives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the rest of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"There is still a difficult way to the final victory. But we already know how to win. We must work every day for her and believe in Ukraine," he said.