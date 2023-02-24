Facts

09:16 24.02.2023

Zelenskyy: On Feb 24, millions of us make choice between white and blue-yellow flag

1 min read
Zelenskyy: On Feb 24, millions of us make choice between white and blue-yellow flag

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued an address on the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"On February 24, millions of us made a choice. Not a white flag, but the blue and yellow one. Not fleeing, but facing. Resisting and fighting," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday morning.

The head of state said 2023 will be the year of Victory.

"It was a year of pain, sorrow, faith, and unity. And this year, we remained invincible. We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory," the president said.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

16:34 23.02.2023
Zelenskyy: Putting pressure on Ukraine with proposal to start peace talks does not make sense

Zelenskyy: Putting pressure on Ukraine with proposal to start peace talks does not make sense

09:32 23.02.2023
Zelenskyy in his talk with Sunak: Speed of delivery of military aid today is Ukraine's success on battlefield

Zelenskyy in his talk with Sunak: Speed of delivery of military aid today is Ukraine's success on battlefield

15:17 22.02.2023
Zelenskyy addressing graduates of military academies in Odesa, Lviv: Ukrainians proud of their army, you can become such warriors

Zelenskyy addressing graduates of military academies in Odesa, Lviv: Ukrainians proud of their army, you can become such warriors

12:42 22.02.2023
Ukraine introduces sectoral sanctions for 50 years against all banks and nonbank financial institutions of Russia – decree

Ukraine introduces sectoral sanctions for 50 years against all banks and nonbank financial institutions of Russia – decree

12:30 22.02.2023
Zelenskyy: Frontline in eastern Ukraine is not changed

Zelenskyy: Frontline in eastern Ukraine is not changed

11:05 22.02.2023
Berlusconi needs to come to Ukraine, see what bloody traces 'fraternal' Russia leaves – Zelenskyy

Berlusconi needs to come to Ukraine, see what bloody traces 'fraternal' Russia leaves – Zelenskyy

10:28 22.02.2023
Italian business needs to be involved in Ukraine's restoration – Zelenskyy after meeting with Meloni

Italian business needs to be involved in Ukraine's restoration – Zelenskyy after meeting with Meloni

10:12 22.02.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian-US cooperation does not stop for single day

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian-US cooperation does not stop for single day

09:56 22.02.2023
Italy supports Ukrainian 'peace formula,' Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO – Zelenskyy-Meloni's statement

Italy supports Ukrainian 'peace formula,' Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO – Zelenskyy-Meloni's statement

19:00 21.02.2023
Delegation of US Republican congressmen meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Delegation of US Republican congressmen meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

EU leaders issue statement on anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine

Kuleba: We working to make 'diplomatic land' under feet of Russians burn these days

Spain to train Ukrainian doctors in modern prosthetics – PM

Zelenskyy: Putting pressure on Ukraine with proposal to start peace talks does not make sense

Spain may supply Ukraine with up to ten Leopard tanks – PM

LATEST

EU leaders issue statement on anniversary of Russia's attack on Ukraine

Zelenskyy meets with delegation of United for Ukraine parliamentary network

Yermak announces sanctions forum in Kyiv

Reintegration Ministry to create register of Kremlin prisoners – Vereschuk

Zelenskyy, President of Egypt discuss opening of food hubs in Africa

Plaque dedicated to Spanish PM unveiled on Walk of Brave in Kyiv

Kuleba: We working to make 'diplomatic land' under feet of Russians burn these days

Nayev denies reports about alleged increase in number of enemy groups near borders of Chernihiv, Sumy regions

Number of Ukrainian info resources subjected to cyberattack – State Special Communications Service

Intelligence Agency's head expects on eve of Feb 24 'small missile attack: we experienced this more than 20 times'

AD
AD
AD
AD