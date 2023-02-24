Zelenskyy: On Feb 24, millions of us make choice between white and blue-yellow flag

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued an address on the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"On February 24, millions of us made a choice. Not a white flag, but the blue and yellow one. Not fleeing, but facing. Resisting and fighting," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday morning.

The head of state said 2023 will be the year of Victory.

"It was a year of pain, sorrow, faith, and unity. And this year, we remained invincible. We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory," the president said.