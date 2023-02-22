Biden in Warsaw: Now is inflection point in history determining future for decades

U.S. President Joe Biden called the present "an inflection point that the decisions we make over the next five years or so are going to determine and shape our lives for decades to come."

Speaking in Warsaw on Tuesday, he called for "defending eternal values – the choice between hope and fear, freedom and lack of freedom, limitations and possibilities. The kind of possibilities that come when people who live not in captivity but in freedom. Freedom. There is no sweeter word than freedom. There is no nobler goal than freedom. There is no higher aspiration than freedom. Americans know that, and you know it," Biden said.

According to him, "tyrants and autocrats only understand one word: 'No, no and no." "A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never be able to [erase] the people's love of liberty. Ukraine will never give be a victory for Russia," Biden said, adding: "Putin thought he'd get the Finlandization of NATO, instead he got the NATOization of Finland."

Biden said there is no doubt about the strength of our coalition. "Our support for Ukraine will not waver, NATO will not be divided, and we will not tire," he said.

[Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, the U.S. president said, "still leads a democratically elected government that represents the will of the Ukrainian people."

At the same time, he said, "the United States and the nations of Europe do not seek to control or destroy Russia. Millions of Russian citizens who only want to live in peace with their neighbors are not the enemy."

"Putin chose this war. He could end the war with a word. If Ukraine stopped defending itself against Russia, it would be the end of Ukraine," Biden said.

He also promised to introduce new sanctions against Russia. "We'll hold accountable those who are responsible for this war. And we will seek justice for the war crimes and crimes against humanity continuing to be committed by the Russians… Bombed train stations, maternity hospitals, schools, and orphanages," Biden said.

He also reaffirmed the intention of NATO partners to adhere to Article 5 of the Charter. "Let there be no doubt, the commitment of the United States to our NATO Alliance and Article 5 is rock solid. And every member of NATO knows it. And Russia knows it as well. An attack against one is an attack against all. It's a sacred oath," Biden said.