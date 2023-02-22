Facts

Invaders attack Kyivsky district of Kharkiv, two people wounded – Synehubov

The Russian occupation troops launched a series of strikes on Kyivsky district of Kharkiv, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"According to preliminary data, 'arrivals' were recorded in Kyivsky district of Kharkiv. Infrastructure facilities are under the gun of the occupiers. According to the Regional Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, two people were injured. They receive the help of specialists in a light condition," Synehubov said in his Telegram channel.

