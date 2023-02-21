Facts

19:00 21.02.2023

Delegation of US Republican congressmen meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

2 min read
Delegation of US Republican congressmen meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

The visit to Kyiv by the delegation of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress – members of the Republican Party – led by head of the Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul is evidence that the USA supports Ukraine.

According to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, this was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with congressmen on Tuesday.

"This is a very powerful signal. Yesterday - President Biden's visit, today - a meeting with you. I believe this is very important evidence that the United States supports Ukraine," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He thanked for the strong support from both houses and parties of Congress, the U.S. President and the American people: "We are grateful for all the steps that have been taken, which have been endorsed by the President of the United States and the Congress. For the aid packages for our army, our military on the battlefield. And, of course, for the financial support to overcome all the challenges that have arisen as a result of Russian aggression," he said.

The Head of State informed the Congressmen in detail on the situation on the frontline and crimes committed by Russian invaders. "I have just been informed that Kherson was shelled once again. People died again. We need weapons to stop these crimes," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President spoke about the forecast of the situation on the frontline in the coming months and emphasized that the Ukrainian people believe in their army. At the request of the Congressmen, Zelenskyy briefly informed about the priority needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in weapons and military equipment.

The President emphasized the importance of recognizing Russia as a state responsible for the campaign of terror against civilians, the need to establish a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine and to direct the frozen Russian assets to rebuild our country.

Tags: #usa #delegation #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

19:55 21.02.2023
Zelenskyy discusses situation on battlefield with delegation of Israeli parliament

Zelenskyy discusses situation on battlefield with delegation of Israeli parliament

09:23 21.02.2023
Zelenskyy sees Biden's determination to do everything to defeat Russia

Zelenskyy sees Biden's determination to do everything to defeat Russia

19:27 20.02.2023
Pentagon announces delivery of HIMARS, Javelin and 2,000 anti-tank missiles to Ukraine – media

Pentagon announces delivery of HIMARS, Javelin and 2,000 anti-tank missiles to Ukraine – media

17:20 20.02.2023
Zelenskyy: If China allies with Russia, there will be a world war

Zelenskyy: If China allies with Russia, there will be a world war

15:37 20.02.2023
Japanese PM to invite Zelenskyy for G7 online summit Feb 24

Japanese PM to invite Zelenskyy for G7 online summit Feb 24

14:05 20.02.2023
Biden's visit to Kyiv is most important in history of Ukrainian-US relations – Zelenskyy

Biden's visit to Kyiv is most important in history of Ukrainian-US relations – Zelenskyy

13:11 20.02.2023
Biden in Kyiv announces his intention to allocate $500 mln in aid to Ukraine: shells, howitzers, Javelin complexes

Biden in Kyiv announces his intention to allocate $500 mln in aid to Ukraine: shells, howitzers, Javelin complexes

12:17 20.02.2023
Zelenskyy, Biden meet in Kyiv

Zelenskyy, Biden meet in Kyiv

11:25 20.02.2023
Ukraine to continue being guarantor of world food security – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to continue being guarantor of world food security – Zelenskyy

15:24 18.02.2023
US Vice President: Russia's actions in Ukraine are crimes against humanity

US Vice President: Russia's actions in Ukraine are crimes against humanity

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy calls Putin's threats to resume nuclear tests intimidation

Administrative Court bans activities of Party of Regions in Ukraine

UN adds more than 800 dead, 2,300 wounded to its report on victims of war in Ukraine

Kuleba about China's peace plan: Wang Yi shared with me some key points of document, we'll make conclusions after we receive full text

Stoltenberg: Putin makes it clear today that he is ready for bigger war

LATEST

Zelenskyy calls Putin's threats to resume nuclear tests intimidation

Epicenter sent 50 ambulances worth UAH 133.5 mln to Ukrainian doctors

Occupiers continue to destroy critical infrastructure in Ukraine, shell civilian houses – General Staff

Zelenskyy's statements about Bakhmut's defense strategy don’t indicate its change

Zelenskyy appoints Ukrainian ambassadors to Portugal, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan

Kyivstar invests over UAH 350 mln in alternative energy supply

Biden and Duda discuss support for Ukraine, NATO strengthening – White House

Some 8,000 URCS volunteers help people to endure war hardships – Dotsenko

Administrative Court bans activities of Party of Regions in Ukraine

UN adds more than 800 dead, 2,300 wounded to its report on victims of war in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD