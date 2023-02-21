Delegation of US Republican congressmen meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

The visit to Kyiv by the delegation of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress – members of the Republican Party – led by head of the Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul is evidence that the USA supports Ukraine.

According to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, this was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with congressmen on Tuesday.

"This is a very powerful signal. Yesterday - President Biden's visit, today - a meeting with you. I believe this is very important evidence that the United States supports Ukraine," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He thanked for the strong support from both houses and parties of Congress, the U.S. President and the American people: "We are grateful for all the steps that have been taken, which have been endorsed by the President of the United States and the Congress. For the aid packages for our army, our military on the battlefield. And, of course, for the financial support to overcome all the challenges that have arisen as a result of Russian aggression," he said.

The Head of State informed the Congressmen in detail on the situation on the frontline and crimes committed by Russian invaders. "I have just been informed that Kherson was shelled once again. People died again. We need weapons to stop these crimes," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President spoke about the forecast of the situation on the frontline in the coming months and emphasized that the Ukrainian people believe in their army. At the request of the Congressmen, Zelenskyy briefly informed about the priority needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in weapons and military equipment.

The President emphasized the importance of recognizing Russia as a state responsible for the campaign of terror against civilians, the need to establish a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine and to direct the frozen Russian assets to rebuild our country.