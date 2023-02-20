Facts

19:30 20.02.2023

Register of losses incurred by Ukraine to be financed by Netherlands, provides compensation fund - Maliuska

The register of Ukraine's losses incurred as a result of Russia's aggressive war will be formalized as an international organization that will have all the relevant privileges and immunities, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska said.

"Representatives of this register will enjoy an analogue of diplomatic immunity. That is, it is much more than the creation of some kind of software or product [registry in electronic form]," Maliuska said on the air of the national telethon on Saturday.

He explained the placement of the Register in The Hague [the Netherlands] by the fact that The Hague is a well-known legal center. "In fact, we plan to concentrate in The Hague all our key international and legal instruments relating to Russian aggression. If we are talking about a tribunal against Russian military officials, it will also most likely be partially or completely located in The Hague. The legal environment there is good, there is a whole ecosystem of various legal instruments and the government's willingness to support and finance it," the minister said, adding that if it is located in The Hague, "objectively, there will be more confidence in such a register."

Maliuska clarified that it was about the readiness to finance the activities of the register by the government of the Netherlands. "The Netherlands will finance this, at least in the early stages of creation and support during the first year," the head of the department said.

After the creation of the register, according to him, a commission will be created to consider compensation claims, which will work on the basis of an international organization. The next step will be to fill the fund and, accordingly, make payments on the requirements included in the register, which will allow "starting a full-fledged launch of the mechanism of payments and reparations right now."

"Filling this fund with tens of millions of dollars is not difficult, because now the processes of confiscation of the assets of individual oligarchs who avoided sanctions are already underway - that is, the mechanisms already exist. But we are talking about hundreds of billions of dollars, not tens of millions, respectively, first of all, our focus - on the sovereign assets of the Russian Federation," Maliuska said.

