18:37 20.02.2023

Borrell: This week to be focused on giving answer to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin that not only Ukrainians, but also the whole world are suffering from the aggressive war he is waging against Ukraine, and stated that this week efforts will be focused on ensuring that this aggression is answered.

“This week marks one year of the [start of the] aggression of Russia against Ukraine. One year later, what do we see? Thousands of people being killed, mass destruction, continuous bombing and the sending of shockwaves to the world economy, tumbling energy prices, food crisis - Putin is guilty of creating a lot of pain: not only to the Ukrainians, but to the whole world. But especially to the Ukrainians,” he said in Brussels on Monday before the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the member states of the European Union.

According to the High Representative, “this week will be focused on giving an answer to this aggression.” “First here, at the Foreign Affairs Council, we will discuss about the situation in Ukraine. We will discuss about the 10th package of sanctions. Everybody is talking about sanctions, and everybody want sanctions but in the end, it is the Council who makes the decision, and we will continue discussing. I cannot assure you that we will have a final agreement today, but we will continue working on it. The Ministers for Foreign Affairs have to agree on the package being discussed,” he said.

Borrell called the UN the second point of the response to Russian aggression. “I will fly to New York and participate in the debate at the Security Council and at the General Assembly on the resolution against Russia, on the resolution defending Ukraine’s right to keep living as a sovereign country and restore its territorial integrity. It is a very important vote at the United Nations. Remember, 143 votes. Let's see which is the level of support by the whole world for Ukraine and [in] condemning Russia’s aggression,” the EU High Representative added.

