Biden: Putin has just been plain wrong

President of the United States Joseph Biden has said he does not know what Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes for.

"Putin thought that Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. […] He was counting on the inability to keep NATO united. He was counting on us not to be able to be united on the side of Ukraine," he said at a press conference in Kyiv, following talks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"He [Putin] thought he could outlast this. I don't think he is thinking that right now. God knows what he is thinking about. He has just been plain wrong," the U.S. President said.

"Young talented Russians are fleeing by the tens of thousands not wanting to come back to Russia […] because they see no future in their country. Russia's economy is now backwatered, isolated and struggling," he said.