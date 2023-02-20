Ihnat: Number of Russian air forces concentrated at airfields since beginning of aggression didn't change – 700 aircraft

The number of the Russian air forces deployed at the airfields of Crimea, Belarus, and Russia since the beginning of the full-scale aggression against Ukraine did not change – it is 700 aircraft, Spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command Yuriy Ihnat has said.

"As for the information about the concentration of the air forces – it is an old story. We cannot say that they are surrounding Ukraine, however, they are [deployed] directly on the airfields that are used for aggression against Ukraine. It has been said more than once that there are around 40 airfields, including in Crimea, in the occupied territory of Crimea, Belarus, and the Russian Federation. These airfields receive different types of aircraft, which are used in attacks against Ukraine," he told a press briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Monday.

Ihnat also noted that the number of aircraft gathered by the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale aggression did not change.

"There are more than 700 aircraft, including tactical aircraft, helicopters, attack and military transport [aircraft]," he said.

The Ukrainian defense forces have downed 299 planes and the number of destroyed helicopters is about to reach 300. However, the enemy is able to replenish its losses in terms of aircraft by deploying them from the central regions.

"It is impossible to bring air forces closer to the border since the aircraft need airfields," Ihnat said.