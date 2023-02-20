Facts

16:08 20.02.2023

Ihnat: Number of Russian air forces concentrated at airfields since beginning of aggression didn't change – 700 aircraft

2 min read
Ihnat: Number of Russian air forces concentrated at airfields since beginning of aggression didn't change – 700 aircraft

The number of the Russian air forces deployed at the airfields of Crimea, Belarus, and Russia since the beginning of the full-scale aggression against Ukraine did not change – it is 700 aircraft, Spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command Yuriy Ihnat has said.

"As for the information about the concentration of the air forces – it is an old story. We cannot say that they are surrounding Ukraine, however, they are [deployed] directly on the airfields that are used for aggression against Ukraine. It has been said more than once that there are around 40 airfields, including in Crimea, in the occupied territory of Crimea, Belarus, and the Russian Federation. These airfields receive different types of aircraft, which are used in attacks against Ukraine," he told a press briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Monday.

Ihnat also noted that the number of aircraft gathered by the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale aggression did not change.

"There are more than 700 aircraft, including tactical aircraft, helicopters, attack and military transport [aircraft]," he said.

The Ukrainian defense forces have downed 299 planes and the number of destroyed helicopters is about to reach 300. However, the enemy is able to replenish its losses in terms of aircraft by deploying them from the central regions.

"It is impossible to bring air forces closer to the border since the aircraft need airfields," Ihnat said.

Tags: #air_force

MORE ABOUT

11:29 05.01.2023
Ukrainian military destroys enemy attack aircraft, helicopter, UAV in eastern direction – Air Force

Ukrainian military destroys enemy attack aircraft, helicopter, UAV in eastern direction – Air Force

12:45 03.01.2023
Since Sept, air defense forces destroy about 500 enemy UAVs – Air Force

Since Sept, air defense forces destroy about 500 enemy UAVs – Air Force

12:11 03.01.2023
Ukrainian air defense shoots down 100% of Russian drones over past two days – Air Force Command speaker

Ukrainian air defense shoots down 100% of Russian drones over past two days – Air Force Command speaker

16:18 02.01.2023
Enemy usually launches drone attacks on Ukraine from eastern coast of Azov Sea – Air Force Command

Enemy usually launches drone attacks on Ukraine from eastern coast of Azov Sea – Air Force Command

12:55 30.12.2022
Ukrainian air defense destroys 58 cruise missiles, four UAVs, helicopter over past day – Air Force

Ukrainian air defense destroys 58 cruise missiles, four UAVs, helicopter over past day – Air Force

16:18 20.12.2022
Russia carries out largest Shahed-136 shelling on Dec 19 – speaker of Air Force Command

Russia carries out largest Shahed-136 shelling on Dec 19 – speaker of Air Force Command

12:29 13.10.2022
Over day, Air Force destroys 19 kamikaze drones, five attack helicopters – Air Force

Over day, Air Force destroys 19 kamikaze drones, five attack helicopters – Air Force

15:00 03.10.2022
Ukrainian military shoots down Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Kherson region – Air Force

Ukrainian military shoots down Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Kherson region – Air Force

16:41 27.09.2022
Ukrainian defense forces down Russian Su-25 aircraft in Kherson region – AFU Air Force

Ukrainian defense forces down Russian Su-25 aircraft in Kherson region – AFU Air Force

13:49 24.06.2022
Ukrainian Air Forces make series of airstrikes on Russian occupation forces

Ukrainian Air Forces make series of airstrikes on Russian occupation forces

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Loss of Bakhmut would open way to bigger cities for Russian army

Biden after his visit to Kyiv: One year later, here we stand together – united with people of Ukraine

Borrell: This week to be focused on giving answer to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

French Economy Minister calls on IMF to allocate EUR 15 bln to Ukraine, deepen sanctions against Russia – media

Zelenskyy: If China allies with Russia, there will be a world war

LATEST

Zelenskyy meets with IMF Managing Director Georgieva

Register of losses incurred by Ukraine to be financed by Netherlands, provides compensation fund - Maliuska

Pentagon announces delivery of HIMARS, Javelin and 2,000 anti-tank missiles to Ukraine – media

Zelenskyy: Loss of Bakhmut would open way to bigger cities for Russian army

Biden after his visit to Kyiv: One year later, here we stand together – united with people of Ukraine

Borrell: This week to be focused on giving answer to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

French Economy Minister calls on IMF to allocate EUR 15 bln to Ukraine, deepen sanctions against Russia – media

Delegation of Israeli Parliament visits Bucha – Ambassador of Israel

Zelenskyy: If China allies with Russia, there will be a world war

Biden: Putin has just been plain wrong

AD
AD
AD
AD