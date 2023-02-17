Facts

20:44 17.02.2023

Register of losses suffered by Ukraine as result of war to be placed in The Hague – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Register of losses suffered by Ukraine as result of war to be placed in The Hague – Zelenskyy

The Register of Ukraine's losses incurred as a result of Russia's aggressive war will be placed in The Hague, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Friday.

"Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, was on a visit to Kyiv. A leader who helps us a lot to defend freedom. The leader of a state that helps us a lot to protect Ukraine and all of Europe," he said.

"The Netherlands is among Ukraine's leading partners. This is manifested in armed support, political and legal support," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, after the talks, it became clear that "there will be more weapons for our soldiers, there will be more pressure on the terrorist state, there will be more opportunities to restore justice."

"Together with the Netherlands, we are working to punish Russia for this aggression and to compensate for the damage caused by the war. There is already a specific solution – to place the Register of Losses in The Hague. This is the first significant element of the future compensation mechanism," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #register #loss #haague

MORE ABOUT

19:45 17.02.2023
The Netherlands agrees to create register of damage caused to Ukraine by Russian aggression with office in The Hague

The Netherlands agrees to create register of damage caused to Ukraine by Russian aggression with office in The Hague

20:51 06.02.2023
Defense forces strike 11 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Defense forces strike 11 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

20:56 09.01.2023
Defense forces attack 18 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Defense forces attack 18 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

17:25 20.12.2022
Kyivsky Cardboard and Paper Mill posts UAH 233 million loss in Jan-Sept, but intends to invest EUR 75 mln in equipment

Kyivsky Cardboard and Paper Mill posts UAH 233 million loss in Jan-Sept, but intends to invest EUR 75 mln in equipment

19:10 22.06.2022
Register of Destruction will be launched in July - Deputy Minister of Infrastructure

Register of Destruction will be launched in July - Deputy Minister of Infrastructure

09:41 29.03.2022
Russia loses 17,200 personnel, 597 tanks, 127 aircraft since Feb 24 in Ukraine - General Staff

Russia loses 17,200 personnel, 597 tanks, 127 aircraft since Feb 24 in Ukraine - General Staff

18:45 28.03.2022
Ukraine's energy sector as a result of Russian military aggression loses $ 2 bln – Energy Minister

Ukraine's energy sector as a result of Russian military aggression loses $ 2 bln – Energy Minister

10:44 26.03.2022
Russia lost 16,400 personnel, 575 tanks, 117 aircraft in Ukraine in 30 days of war – AFU General Staff

Russia lost 16,400 personnel, 575 tanks, 117 aircraft in Ukraine in 30 days of war – AFU General Staff

11:27 25.03.2022
Russia loses 16,100 personnel, 561 tanks, 115 aircraft since Feb 24 - AFU General Staff

Russia loses 16,100 personnel, 561 tanks, 115 aircraft since Feb 24 - AFU General Staff

11:10 17.03.2022
Russian troops lost about 14,000 people, 88 aircraft, 108 helicopters, 444 tanks from beginning of invasion – AFU General Staff

Russian troops lost about 14,000 people, 88 aircraft, 108 helicopters, 444 tanks from beginning of invasion – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy intends to consolidate support for Ukraine's initiatives at UN General Assembly

Zelenskyy calls on leaders of countries of Caribbean Commonwealth to vote in UN General Assembly for resolution on just peace in Ukraine

ICC Prosecutor: Ukrainians want justice in court for Russia's crimes, we must do this job

Munich Security Conference focuses on Putin's war against Ukraine, protecting world order – Conference Chairman

Macron urges to intensify efforts to help Ukraine launch counteroffensive

LATEST

Zelenskyy intends to consolidate support for Ukraine's initiatives at UN General Assembly

Zelenskyy calls on leaders of countries of Caribbean Commonwealth to vote in UN General Assembly for resolution on just peace in Ukraine

Time for dialogue not yet come as Russia chooses to escalate war against Ukraine – Macron

ICC Prosecutor: Ukrainians want justice in court for Russia's crimes, we must do this job

Kuleba meets with his Pakistani counterpart, invites him to join Ukrainian Peace Formula implementation

Munich Security Conference focuses on Putin's war against Ukraine, protecting world order – Conference Chairman

Macron urges to intensify efforts to help Ukraine launch counteroffensive

Post-war society in Ukraine not to forgive corruption – Zelenskyy at Munich conference

Scholz: We will continue finding balance between supporting Ukraine and preventing unintended escalation

Kuleba: Auchan becomes full-fledged weapon of Russian aggression, I intend to discuss this with my French colleague

AD
AD
AD
AD