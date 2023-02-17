Register of losses suffered by Ukraine as result of war to be placed in The Hague – Zelenskyy

The Register of Ukraine's losses incurred as a result of Russia's aggressive war will be placed in The Hague, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Friday.

"Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, was on a visit to Kyiv. A leader who helps us a lot to defend freedom. The leader of a state that helps us a lot to protect Ukraine and all of Europe," he said.

"The Netherlands is among Ukraine's leading partners. This is manifested in armed support, political and legal support," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, after the talks, it became clear that "there will be more weapons for our soldiers, there will be more pressure on the terrorist state, there will be more opportunities to restore justice."

"Together with the Netherlands, we are working to punish Russia for this aggression and to compensate for the damage caused by the war. There is already a specific solution – to place the Register of Losses in The Hague. This is the first significant element of the future compensation mechanism," Zelenskyy said.