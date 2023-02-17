Scholz: We will continue finding balance between supporting Ukraine and preventing unintended escalation

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2023, stressed the importance of balancing support for Ukraine and preventing unintended escalation and ensuring that the war in Ukraine does not turn into a conflict between NATO and Russia.

"At the cost of huge sacrifices, they defend their freedom, and we support them in this. As much as necessary," Scholz said at the MSC 2023.

The Chancellor recalled that Germany provided over EUR 12 billion to help Ukraine last year and received more than 1 million Ukrainians fleeing the war.

According to him, Germany will continue finding a balance between the largest possible support for Ukraine and "avoiding unintended escalation between NATO and Russia."

"We strive to prevent the military conflict in Ukraine from turning it into a conflict between NATO and the Russian Federation. The balance between supporting Ukraine and the desire to avoid escalation will continue to be maintained," he said.

At the same time, the German Chancellor added that "for the first time in history, a nuclear power is waging an imperialist war, which has no precedent."

"We must carefully weigh all our actions and discuss with allies. It's the war right next to us, it's a dangerous war. Despite the urgency of the problem, prudence is more than haste. Unity is more than acting alone," he said.

According to Scholz, Germany will do everything it promised to support Ukraine. In addition, he stressed the importance of bringing war crimes in Ukraine to justice, which will also be discussed at the conference.

"There can be no lasting peace without justice," he said.

He also said that the EU supports the future membership of Ukraine in the European Union, "while thousands of Russians have paid the price for Putin's war with their lives."