Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen visits Bucha

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen visited Bucha, Kyiv region, on Thursday, Israeli Ambassador Michael Brodsky has said.

"Visiting Bucha," Brodsky said on Twitter on Thursday morning, tagging Cohen in the post and illustrating the post with photos taken on the streets of the city with the Israeli Foreign Minister.

As reported, Cohen arrived in Kyiv for a visit earlier on Thursday. This is the first visit by an Israeli high-ranking official to Ukraine since the start of a full-scale Russian invasion.