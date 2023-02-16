Facts

09:48 16.02.2023

Israeli FM Eli Cohen arrives in Kyiv

1 min read

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen arrived in Kyiv on a visit. This is the first visit by an Israeli high-ranking official to Ukraine since the start of a full-scale Russian invasion.

"I came to say: Israel stands by Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in difficult times," Cohen said on Twitter.

During the visit, the Israeli Foreign Minister is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Cohen is expected to visit Bucha, Babyn Yar and announce the reopening of the Israeli embassy in Kyiv, which was closed due to the war.

