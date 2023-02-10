Shmyhal on shelling: damage to high-voltage infrastructure, generation in western, central and eastern regions

As a result of Friday's shelling by Russian invaders, there is damage to high-voltage infrastructure and generation in the western, central and eastern regions of the country, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"Russia cannot accept failures, therefore it continues to terrorize the population. Another attempt to destroy the Ukrainian energy system and deprive Ukrainians of light, heat, and water. During today's morning attack, Russia fired more than fifty cruise missiles, most of them shot down by our air defense forces," Shmyhal said on the Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister specified that there is damage to high-voltage infrastructure and generation in the western, central and eastern regions, which may cause power outages.

"Power engineers are already working to eliminate the consequences of shelling," he said.