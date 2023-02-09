Facts

17:44 09.02.2023

Zelensky at European Council meeting: We should intensify cooperation dynamics before aggressor mobilizes its potential

2 min read
Zelensky at European Council meeting: We should intensify cooperation dynamics before aggressor mobilizes its potential

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the European countries to intensify the dynamics of cooperation before the aggressor state is able to mobilize its potential.

In his speech at a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday, Zelensky thanked the leaders of the European countries for the previously adopted packages of sanctions.

"But have they sufficiently limited Russia's aggressive potential? We have to make this journey to the end," he said.

"Security should be added to our freedom and unity. The EU is on the way to such security. Fundamental steps have been taken, but we have to overcome all this way. We have to intensify the dynamics of our cooperation before the aggressor is able to mobilize its potential," the head of state said.

Zelensky also said that security cooperation between Europe and Ukraine has created a historic example for any aggressor.

"An example of why one should not start aggression against the Europeans. That is why the Russian aggression must be defeated as soon as possible," he said.

"The sooner freedom and European values return to the entire territory of Ukraine, which remains occupied, the more reliable and longer will be peace throughout Europe," the Ukrainain president said.

Zelensky also stressed the importance of creating a turbinal against Russia for its aggression and a compensation mechanism for the damage caused by the Russian terror.

"All these are points of the Peace Formula. Ukraine never wanted a war, any war. Ukraine never provoked and always tried to support peace," he said.

 

Tags: #european #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

13:20 09.02.2023
Victorious Ukraine to be member of victorious EU – Zelensky at European Parliament

Victorious Ukraine to be member of victorious EU – Zelensky at European Parliament

12:58 09.02.2023
We defending ourselves from most anti-European force in modern world - Zelensky at European Parliament

We defending ourselves from most anti-European force in modern world - Zelensky at European Parliament

11:17 09.02.2023
European Parliament's President: Proud to announce that Zelensky to be at European Parliament

European Parliament's President: Proud to announce that Zelensky to be at European Parliament

17:55 08.02.2023
Zelensky meets with Charles III

Zelensky meets with Charles III

16:12 08.02.2023
Zelensky, Sunak discuss Ukrainian army's key needs for weapons, military equipment

Zelensky, Sunak discuss Ukrainian army's key needs for weapons, military equipment

13:44 08.02.2023
Zelensky arrives in UK, to meet with Charles III – Sky News

Zelensky arrives in UK, to meet with Charles III – Sky News

12:20 08.02.2023
Zelensky to meet Prime Minister Sunak, Ukrainian soldiers in UK

Zelensky to meet Prime Minister Sunak, Ukrainian soldiers in UK

16:34 07.02.2023
SBU can be what people of Ukraine want it to be – Zelensky in Rada before voting for Maliuk's candidacy

SBU can be what people of Ukraine want it to be – Zelensky in Rada before voting for Maliuk's candidacy

09:49 07.02.2023
Zelensky: People with military experience to be appointed leaders in frontline regions

Zelensky: People with military experience to be appointed leaders in frontline regions

09:20 07.02.2023
Zelensky: Ukraine opposes attempts to encircle Bakhmut

Zelensky: Ukraine opposes attempts to encircle Bakhmut

AD

HOT NEWS

Klitschko: Building 500 sq m in area destroyed by explosion in Kyiv, search operations continue

Issue of long-range weapons, fighter jets supply to Ukraine solved – Yermak

Weather continues to significantly affect military operations, with worst offensive conditions expected in March – UK intelligence

Russia creates plan to destroy political situation in Moldova – Zelensky at European Council

Victorious Ukraine to be member of victorious EU – Zelensky at European Parliament

LATEST

Klitschko: Building 500 sq m in area destroyed by explosion in Kyiv, search operations continue

Paris hands over ten generators to Kyiv

Issue of long-range weapons, fighter jets supply to Ukraine solved – Yermak

Russia loses over 20 generals in war against Ukraine – Japanese intelligence

Weather continues to significantly affect military operations, with worst offensive conditions expected in March – UK intelligence

Russia creates plan to destroy political situation in Moldova – Zelensky at European Council

EU states should move to next step and provide fighter jets and necessary weapons to Ukraine – Metsola

European Parliament's President to Zelensky: Ukraine is Europe, your future is in EU

European Commission's President arrives at European Parliament for Zelensky's speech

Zelensky arrives in Brussels, meets with European Commission's President

AD
AD
AD
AD