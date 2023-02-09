Zelensky at European Council meeting: We should intensify cooperation dynamics before aggressor mobilizes its potential

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the European countries to intensify the dynamics of cooperation before the aggressor state is able to mobilize its potential.

In his speech at a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday, Zelensky thanked the leaders of the European countries for the previously adopted packages of sanctions.

"But have they sufficiently limited Russia's aggressive potential? We have to make this journey to the end," he said.

"Security should be added to our freedom and unity. The EU is on the way to such security. Fundamental steps have been taken, but we have to overcome all this way. We have to intensify the dynamics of our cooperation before the aggressor is able to mobilize its potential," the head of state said.

Zelensky also said that security cooperation between Europe and Ukraine has created a historic example for any aggressor.

"An example of why one should not start aggression against the Europeans. That is why the Russian aggression must be defeated as soon as possible," he said.

"The sooner freedom and European values return to the entire territory of Ukraine, which remains occupied, the more reliable and longer will be peace throughout Europe," the Ukrainain president said.

Zelensky also stressed the importance of creating a turbinal against Russia for its aggression and a compensation mechanism for the damage caused by the Russian terror.

"All these are points of the Peace Formula. Ukraine never wanted a war, any war. Ukraine never provoked and always tried to support peace," he said.