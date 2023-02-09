Klitschko: Building 500 sq m in area destroyed by explosion in Kyiv, search operations continue

A building 500 square meters in area was destroyed as a result of a gas cylinder explosion on the territory of a former plant in Darnytsky district of Kyiv, the mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko, has said.

"A building 500 square meters in area was destroyed as a result of an explosion at a one-story warehouse on the territory of a former plant. One person was killed. Three injured people were removed from under the rubble," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The search and rescue operations continue at the scene.

The causes for the explosion are yet to be found out, the mayor said.