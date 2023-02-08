Facts

18:28 08.02.2023

Coalition of long–range missiles to force evil to retreat - Zelensky in British Parliament

2 min read
A coalition of long-range missiles will help "force evil to retreat from our country by destroying its shelters deep in the occupied territories," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said speaking in the British Parliament on Wednesday.

"As I have already said, the Ukrainian military are being trained in the UK. In particular, they are trained to drive Challengers, your main battle tanks. This is a tank coalition in action, and I thank you, Rishi, thank you, Mr. Prime Minister, for this powerful defensive step - for tank assistance," he said, adding: "The coalition of long-range missiles is the latest of all."

"This will allow us to force evil to completely retreat from our country by destroying its shelters deep in the occupied territories," the president said.

And it's not just about weapons, he noted. "Together we have proved that the world really helps those who bravely defend freedom. And thus paves the way for a new history. Stories of a world that knows how to quickly come to the rescue," Zelensky said.

"The who knows how to be effective in defense, who knows how to remain principled in dark times. Who faithfully fulfills their contracts and agreements. Who does not allow offenders to enjoy impunity. Who knows how to overcome the veto when it is abused. Who knows no fear. And who knows how to win. This will be the new reality of the free world!" he declared.

Tags: #uk #missiles

