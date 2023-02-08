Facts

10:15 08.02.2023

German Leopard 2 A6 tanks to be available in Ukraine end of March – German Embassy

German Leopard 2 A6 tanks to be available in Ukraine end of March – German Embassy

German Leopard 2 A6 tanks will arrive in Ukraine at the end of March, the German Embassy press service said.

"Next concrete steps for our Ukraine's support: Defense Minister [Boris] Pistorius spoke today in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelensky and his counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov. German Leopard 2 A6 main battle tanks will be available end of March," the embassy said on its Twitter microblog.

As reported, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the decision of the German federal government to transfer to Ukraine 14 Leopard-2 A6 battle tanks from the Bundeswehr stocks.

