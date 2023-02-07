Facts

15:46 07.02.2023

URCS mobile teams provide medical assistance to residents of mountainous districts in Ivano-Frankivsk region

1 min read
URCS mobile teams provide medical assistance to residents of mountainous districts in Ivano-Frankivsk region

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) with support from the Japanese Red Cross Society implements a project for providing medical assistance to the residents of the mountainous districts in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

"Four mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross have been working in Ivano-Frankivsk region since November. The specialists have made 166 visits to remote settlements of the region and conducted medical consultations for around 3,000 patients over this period," the URCS said on its Facebook page.

The medical workers examine patients, measure blood pressure, glucose, and blood saturation levels, as well as conduct electrocardiography and ultrasound examination. They also give recommendations on treatment and provide medicines free of charge.

On average, 300 to 340 people receive medical care per week.

The specialists visit mainly settlements in mountainous areas where there are no primary outpatient clinics, while dirt roads and poor route communication with regional centers prevail. Thanks to the work of medical mobile teams, people from vulnerable segments of the population and pensioners can receive the necessary medical care.

Tags: #medicine #urcs #ivano_frankivsk_region #japanese_red_cross

