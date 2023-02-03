Facts

18:07 03.02.2023

Zelensky calls on Ukrainian journalists to unite to strengthen spirit of people, remind they are all at war

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on Ukrainian journalists to unite in order to strengthen the spirit of the people and remind that the war continues.

He said the resilience of military personnel depends not only on weapons and motivation. While weapons are provided by foreign partners, motivation comes from within the spirit of the state.

"I believe that at the very beginning of the war, the spirit was stronger. We were all at war. In places where there was no occupation. We had a complete feeling that we were all at war. Now I see in some cities that they are rest. I think that this is a weakness," Zelensky said at a press conference following the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv.

In this regard, he called on Ukrainian journalists to unite in order to strengthen the spirit of the nation.

"I would like to appeal, first of all, to the journalists of our state. You need to unite as soon as possible, strengthen this spirit, remind those who are on vacation that we are all at war and remind you how it all began. Everyone needs to understand that they are at war. war. And it's not over yet," the president said.

He also addressed the Ukrainians: "The spirit and motivation depend on each of us. We don't need to pay attention to some trifles, but to deal with the main thing. The main issue of our state is war."

"Without this spirit there will be no victory, and without victory there will be no Ukraine. Everything is in our hands," the president said.

