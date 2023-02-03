Borrell announces provision of EUR 25 mln to Ukraine for mine clearance of territories

Head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, announced in Kyiv on Friday "on the sidelines" of the EU-Ukraine summit on the allocation of EUR 25 million for the clearance of territories under Ukrainian control, the European Union External Action Service (EEAS) has reported.

“We will provide up to EUR 25 million to support demining efforts in these endangered areas. Protecting civilians and their livelihood is a priority,” said Borrell.

The communiqué says that “demining is therefore very important so that the reconstruction can proceed safely.”

The document says that the additional funding announced today will include essential equipment for Ukrainian state mine action operators and support the capacities of the Ukrainian authorities to effectively manage the national mine action sector.