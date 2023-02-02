Three killed, 22 injured after shelling in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region

Over the last day, as a result of shelling of settlements in Donetsk region, three people were killed, some 22 were injured, according to Head of the regional local administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"During February 1, the Russians killed three residents in Kramatorsk. Another 22 people were injured in the region," he said on his Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said the number of people killed in a missile attack on a residential multi-storey building in Kramatorsk reached three people, 18 were injured, eight of them were hospitalized,.

"As of 07:00 on February 2, as a result of shelling by the State Emergency Service units, the bodies of three dead were cleared and two people were rescued. Some 18 people were injured (eight of them were hospitalized)," the service said in a Telegram message on Thursday.

The State Emergency Service said as a result of a missile strike, from the fourth to the first floors of a four-story residential building were destroyed within one entrance, followed by the ignition of parked cars.

It is noted the ignition of cars is eliminated. Deployed a heating point of the State Emergency Service.

Some 183 people and 18 units of equipment were involved in rescue work, including 60 people and 11 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service.

As reported, on Wednesday evening, February 1, the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the center of Kramatorsk. The missile hit one of the apartment buildings.

The police said: "the Russian military hit the residential sector of the city with an Iskander-K missile. At least eight apartment buildings were damaged, one of them was completely destroyed. message on the agency's Facebook page on Thursday night.

The police said the enemy attack occurred at 21:45.