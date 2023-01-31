Facts

18:55 31.01.2023

First-ever intergovernmental consultations between Ukraine and European Commission to be held on Feb 2 – PM

First-ever intergovernmental consultations between Ukraine and European Commission to be held on Feb 2 – PM

The first-ever intergovernmental consultations between the government of Ukraine and the European Commission will take place this week, on February 2, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"This week, two major events in the field of European integration of Ukraine will take place. First, on February 2, the first intergovernmental consultations in our history between the government of Ukraine and the European Commission will take place. Second, on February 3, the Ukraine-EU summit will be held in Kyiv," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

The prime minister said that Ukraine expects, first of all, an intermediate positive assessment of European integration efforts from the summit.

"We want to phase a detailed roadmap on how to go through the European integration path as quickly and successfully as possible – from assessing the work that we have done after obtaining the [EU] candidate status, to starting substantive negotiations on Ukraine's entry into the European Union," the prime minister said.

In addition, the agenda of the Ukraine-EU summit will include issues of sectoral integration of the Ukrainian economy into the European space. In particular, it is important that all Ukrainian goods must obtain long-term access to the EU market without quotas and duties.

"We also hope for progress in Ukraine's accession to the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) and in joining the Common Roaming Space. The Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products remains on our agenda," he said.

Among other things, Shmyhal said that discussions about financial assistance to Ukraine are also important for the rapid restoration of the energy sector, infrastructure, and damaged housing.

