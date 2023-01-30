Denmark ready to join international coalition to provide Ukraine with tanks – Zelensky

Denmark is ready to join an international coalition to provide Ukraine with tanks, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"I personally thank the prime minister and defense minister of Denmark for the readiness of Denmark to join our tank coalition," he said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen in Odesa on Monday.

The head of state said that he also discussed with the Danish prime minister the possibility of strengthening the air and anti-ship defense of the southern regions of Ukraine.

"The key issue is the speed. This refers to absolutely all strategic partners and friends who want to support Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The parties also discussed cooperation at the level of EU and Euro-Atlantic structures, the necessity to continue the sanctions policy against Russia, and the adoption of the tenth package of sanctions.

One of the key issues raised during the meeting between Zelensky and Frederiksen was the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

"Thank you for the clear assurance that Denmark will actively support this direction," the president said.

The parties also discussed economic cooperation and Denmark's further implementation of its patronage project in Mykolaiv.

"One of the key directions of work should be exactly the restoration. I believe that together we will manage to return peace and return development to Mykolaiv and the entire region," Zelensky said.

The head of state also expressed hope that Denmark will support Ukraine's aspiration for the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative to the ports in Mykolaiv region and eliminate the obstacles to the movement of vessels.

Zelensky also presented Frederiksen with the 1st grade Order of Princess Olha.