As a result of enemy shelling of a residential building in Kharkiv, three people were wounded, Head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"As of now, it is known that three people were injured as a result of the strike," he said in his Telegram channel.

He said rescue work continues.

As reported, the Russian invaders shelled Kyivsky district of Kharkiv on Sunday night, there are victims.