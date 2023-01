Germany to hand over Leopard tanks to Ukraine by end of March

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has promised Ukraine the delivery of German Leopard 2 battle tanks by the end of March, tagesschau publication said.

As Pistorius stated during a visit to the troops in Saxony-Anhalt, Kyiv will receive tanks by the "end of the first quarter."

Asked if it was timely to strengthen Ukraine ahead of Russia's expected spring offensive, Pistorius said that, as far as he knows, it was "timely."