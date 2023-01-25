German authorities, their allies intend to transfer almost 90 tanks to Ukraine – Scholz

The German authorities are aiming to transfer two tank battalions with Leopard 2 to Ukraine, but they will do it not alone, and together with partners, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said.

"Our goal is to transfer tanks for two battalions together with our allies," he said, speaking in the German parliament on Wednesday.

At the same time, the Associated Press clarifies that, thus, it’s about 88 tanks.

"Many countries want to join our initiative. We will coordinate this process," Scholz said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the German authorities decided to transfer the first batch of 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Also, the German authorities will give the allies permission to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Leopard 2 is the main battle tank of the Bundeswehr. It is also in service with Austria, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, Denmark, Greece, Finland, the Netherlands. It has been in operation since 1979, it has many modifications, more than 3,600 units of such tanks have been produced in total.