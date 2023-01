Zaluzhny inherits over $1 mln from USA, donates it to AFU – media

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny inherited $1 million from the United States and donated it to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in January 2023, The New York Times said.

Zaluzhny received an inheritance from an American of Ukrainian origin Grigory Stepants, as the Stepants family reported to the publication.

In January, the commander-in-chief donated the entire amount to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.