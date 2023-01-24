Facts

12:28 24.01.2023

Stoltenberg calls for speedy delivery of new heavier weapons systems to Ukraine

1 min read
 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, during a discussion on possible main battle tanks for Ukraine, called for the speedy delivery of new weapons to the country, the German edition Tagesschau said.

"At this pivotal moment in the war, we must provide heavier and more advanced systems to Ukraine. And we must do it faster," Stoltenberg said after talks and at a joint press conference with new German Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Berlin on Tuesday morning.

NATO Secretary General said the only way to a lasting peace is to make it clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin that "he will not win on the battlefield."

According to Stoltenberg, Ukrainian forces must be able to fight back against the Russians. "Not only to survive. But to win, take back territory and prevail as a sovereign, independent state in Europe."

Asked if NATO allies would supply main battle tanks to Ukraine, the NATO Secretary General said talks were ongoing. He is confident that a solution will be found soon. At the same time, Stoltenberg acknowledged the assistance that Germany had already provided to Ukraine.

Tags: #nato #stoltenberg

