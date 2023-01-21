Facts

Biden on Leopard 2: Ukraine to receive all help it needs to fight against Russian troops

President of the United States Joseph Biden said Ukraine will receive all the help it needs, including Leopard 2 tanks, to fight against the Russian troops, CNN reported on Friday, January 20.

"Ukraine is going to get all the help they need," he said when a reporter asked if he supports Poland's goal to send the German-made tanks to Ukraine.

As reported, Germany is guided by the U.S. in its decision whether or not to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Politico reported, citing informed sources. According to two German officials, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's stance on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine is largely dependent on U.S. President Joe Biden.

