Zelensky, Erdogan in favor of extending grain agreement, expanding it to other ports of Ukraine

Presidents of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan are in favor of extending the grain export agreement and allow its expansion to other ports of Ukraine.

As reported on the official website of the President of Ukraine on Friday, this was discussed during a telephone conversation between the heads of the two states.

"The leaders underlined the need to continue the grain export agreement and noted the possibility of its expansion to other ports of Ukraine. The heads of state also supported the further action of the Ukrainian humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine," the presidential press service said.

According to the report, Zelensky thanked his counterpart for organizing the meeting of the ombudsmen of Ukraine, Türkiye, and Russia in Ankara. The head of the Ukrainian state expressed hope for the assistance of the Republic of Turkey in the return to Ukraine of political prisoners of the Kremlin, civilian hostages, and prisoners of war, as well as children who were deported from the temporarily occupied territories of our country.

The presidents discussed in detail the necessary diplomatic efforts to implement the Peace Formula.

Erdogan expressed his deep condolences over the helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv region, killing people, including the top management of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.