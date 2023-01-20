Facts

19:20 20.01.2023

Zelensky, Erdogan in favor of extending grain agreement, expanding it to other ports of Ukraine

2 min read
Zelensky, Erdogan in favor of extending grain agreement, expanding it to other ports of Ukraine

Presidents of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan are in favor of extending the grain export agreement and allow its expansion to other ports of Ukraine.

As reported on the official website of the President of Ukraine on Friday, this was discussed during a telephone conversation between the heads of the two states.

"The leaders underlined the need to continue the grain export agreement and noted the possibility of its expansion to other ports of Ukraine. The heads of state also supported the further action of the Ukrainian humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine," the presidential press service said.

According to the report, Zelensky thanked his counterpart for organizing the meeting of the ombudsmen of Ukraine, Türkiye, and Russia in Ankara. The head of the Ukrainian state expressed hope for the assistance of the Republic of Turkey in the return to Ukraine of political prisoners of the Kremlin, civilian hostages, and prisoners of war, as well as children who were deported from the temporarily occupied territories of our country.

The presidents discussed in detail the necessary diplomatic efforts to implement the Peace Formula.

Erdogan expressed his deep condolences over the helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv region, killing people, including the top management of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Tags: #grain #ukraine #agreement #turkey

MORE ABOUT

19:52 20.01.2023
Pentagon Chief calls on NATO allies not to dwell on topic of providing Ukraine with tanks of certain type

Pentagon Chief calls on NATO allies not to dwell on topic of providing Ukraine with tanks of certain type

20:21 18.01.2023
Duda urges allies to strengthen military support for Ukraine: Decisive moment of war will come soon

Duda urges allies to strengthen military support for Ukraine: Decisive moment of war will come soon

20:15 18.01.2023
IAEA missions at Ukrainian NPPs to work until war end, for some time after – Grossi

IAEA missions at Ukrainian NPPs to work until war end, for some time after – Grossi

20:10 18.01.2023
Depriving Russia of status of member state of IAEA doesn’t depend on will of Agency's Director General – Grossi

Depriving Russia of status of member state of IAEA doesn’t depend on will of Agency's Director General – Grossi

09:57 17.01.2023
EU macro-financial aid to Ukraine in 2023 tied to implementation of 20 points – media

EU macro-financial aid to Ukraine in 2023 tied to implementation of 20 points – media

20:23 16.01.2023
Zelensky draws OSCE’s attention to deportation of Ukrainians to Russia, conditions of detention of Ukrainian POWs

Zelensky draws OSCE’s attention to deportation of Ukrainians to Russia, conditions of detention of Ukrainian POWs

17:47 16.01.2023
OSCE Chairman intends to extend mandate of organization's Special Representative in Ukraine – Kuleba

OSCE Chairman intends to extend mandate of organization's Special Representative in Ukraine – Kuleba

17:39 16.01.2023
Ukraine should receive political guarantees before building grain hubs in Africa – Minister Solsky

Ukraine should receive political guarantees before building grain hubs in Africa – Minister Solsky

12:55 16.01.2023
First disbursement of EUR 3 bln of EU MFA in 2023 to be this week – Vice-President of European Commission

First disbursement of EUR 3 bln of EU MFA in 2023 to be this week – Vice-President of European Commission

13:40 14.01.2023
War in Ukraine continues with no end in sight – UN Dpty Sec Gen

War in Ukraine continues with no end in sight – UN Dpty Sec Gen

AD

HOT NEWS

Germany to supply Ukraine with military aid worth EUR 1 bln

Rada proposed to call on world community to recognize Russia's actions towards Ukrainians as genocide

Zelensky: Coalition can make 'Ramstein of tanks,' and later 'Ramstein of F16 planes'

Zelensky at meeting in Ramstein urges Ukraine's partners to act quickly – media

Pentagon head at opening of meeting in Ramstein 8 format: This is not a moment to slow down. It’s time to dig deeper

LATEST

Govt creates working group on preparations of Ukraine team for 2023 Invictus Games

Govt determines mechanism of providing Polish citizens in territory of Ukraine with state social care

At Ramstein meeting, no decisions on transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine made – Polish Defense Minister

Govt appoints Yaschuk as Acting State Secretary of Interior Ministry

Belgium to offer delivery of anti-tank weapons, air defense systems for Ukraine by next Ramstein meeting – Defense Minister

Germany to supply Ukraine with military aid worth EUR 1 bln

Dutch Foreign Minister declares readiness to consider transfer of F-16s to Ukraine if request received from Kyiv

Rada proposed to call on world community to recognize Russia's actions towards Ukrainians as genocide

Zelensky: Coalition can make 'Ramstein of tanks,' and later 'Ramstein of F16 planes'

European Council President notes importance of involving Latin American, African and Central Asian countries in implementation of Zelensky's Peace Formula

AD
AD
AD
AD