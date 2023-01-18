Zelensky in Davos: Helicopter crash in Brovary, deaths of people - result of the war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the helicopter crash in Brovary, which killed people, is a consequence of the war.

"I think it's because of the experience of war that our society and I have today: It's not an accident, it's a war. The war is simply not only on the battlefield. The war has several directions. There are no more accidents, all this is the result of the war," he said on Wednesday, answering questions after his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"All these steps, everything that happens … Missiles hitting our people at the civilian population. What happens when children die in kindergartens, schools. Who can spread the information that ‘we were not aiming at the civilian population, but we wanted to hit the energy infrastructure, but it turned out that way’ or something else. These are just superfluous words. All this: every person and every death is the outcome of the war," Zelensky said.