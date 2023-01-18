Facts

18:06 18.01.2023

Scholz: For the war in Ukraine to end, Russian aggression must fail

1 min read
Scholz: For the war in Ukraine to end, Russian aggression must fail

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured of the immutability of Ukraine's support in its fight against Russian aggression, saying that Russia has already completely failed in achieving its imperialist goals.

At the beginning of a special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland), Scholz expressed condolences in connection with the plane crash in Kyiv region, where 14 people were killed, including the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

“Our thoughts are with their families,” he said.

Scholz stressed that the war against Ukraine launched by the Russian Federation in February 2022 “affected all of us.”

“Russia has already completely failed in achieving its imperialist goals. Ukraine is defending itself with great success and impressive courage,” the Chancellor stressed.

Scholz also said that Germany would continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary.

“In order for the war to end, Russian aggression must fail. That is why we supply Ukraine with weapons in consultation with our partners,” he said.

Schoz also stressed that last year was a turning point in the policy of Germany, since Germany became absolutely independent of Russian gas, coal and oil.

Tags: #war #scholz

MORE ABOUT

20:15 18.01.2023
IAEA missions at Ukrainian NPPs to work until war end, for some time after – Grossi

IAEA missions at Ukrainian NPPs to work until war end, for some time after – Grossi

16:09 14.01.2023
Russia may mobilize up to 500,000 more military personnel before spring – media

Russia may mobilize up to 500,000 more military personnel before spring – media

13:46 14.01.2023
Hungary not to allow NATO weapons through its territory to protect Hungarians in Zakarpattia – PM’s Chancellery

Hungary not to allow NATO weapons through its territory to protect Hungarians in Zakarpattia – PM’s Chancellery

13:40 14.01.2023
War in Ukraine continues with no end in sight – UN Dpty Sec Gen

War in Ukraine continues with no end in sight – UN Dpty Sec Gen

13:05 14.01.2023
Russia preparing for protracted war, transition to martial law – Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency

Russia preparing for protracted war, transition to martial law – Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency

19:21 13.01.2023
Ukrainian defense forces launch 15 strikes against areas of concentration of enemy troops in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian defense forces launch 15 strikes against areas of concentration of enemy troops in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

12:07 11.01.2023
War to end in 2023 – Podoliak

War to end in 2023 – Podoliak

09:33 10.01.2023
Zelensky: Thanks to resilience of warriors in Soledar, Ukraine wins extra time, forces

Zelensky: Thanks to resilience of warriors in Soledar, Ukraine wins extra time, forces

20:56 09.01.2023
Defense forces attack 18 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Defense forces attack 18 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

17:52 06.01.2023
Russia's unilateral ceasefire announcement cannot deceive anyone; peace cannot be achieved without withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – French Foreign Ministry

Russia's unilateral ceasefire announcement cannot deceive anyone; peace cannot be achieved without withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – French Foreign Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian society must admit its mistakes, respect UN Charter – Zelensky in Davos

Zelensky in Davos: Helicopter crash in Brovary, deaths of people - result of the war

Latvia to soon send Stinger air defense systems, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition and drones to Ukraine - Defense Minister

Defense Forces carry out 14 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration in past day, an enemy helicopter, drone shot down – AFU General Staff

SBU: Investigation considering several versions of helicopter crash in Brovary

LATEST

Russian society must admit its mistakes, respect UN Charter – Zelensky in Davos

Duda urges allies to strengthen military support for Ukraine: Decisive moment of war will come soon

Depriving Russia of status of member state of IAEA doesn’t depend on will of Agency's Director General – Grossi

Tenth package of EU sanctions should hit Russia, its military purse harder – Kuleba

Zelensky in Davos: Helicopter crash in Brovary, deaths of people - result of the war

Latvia to soon send Stinger air defense systems, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition and drones to Ukraine - Defense Minister

Defense Forces carry out 14 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration in past day, an enemy helicopter, drone shot down – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, International Committee of Red Cross are different organizations – URCS

SBU: Investigation considering several versions of helicopter crash in Brovary

Zelensky thanks Canadian PM for new aid package – 200 Senator armored vehicles

AD
AD
AD
AD