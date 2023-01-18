Scholz: For the war in Ukraine to end, Russian aggression must fail

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured of the immutability of Ukraine's support in its fight against Russian aggression, saying that Russia has already completely failed in achieving its imperialist goals.

At the beginning of a special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland), Scholz expressed condolences in connection with the plane crash in Kyiv region, where 14 people were killed, including the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

“Our thoughts are with their families,” he said.

Scholz stressed that the war against Ukraine launched by the Russian Federation in February 2022 “affected all of us.”

“Russia has already completely failed in achieving its imperialist goals. Ukraine is defending itself with great success and impressive courage,” the Chancellor stressed.

Scholz also said that Germany would continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary.

“In order for the war to end, Russian aggression must fail. That is why we supply Ukraine with weapons in consultation with our partners,” he said.

Schoz also stressed that last year was a turning point in the policy of Germany, since Germany became absolutely independent of Russian gas, coal and oil.