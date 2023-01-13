Intl donors' platform for Ukraine's reconstruction to be up and running from Jan – von der Leyen

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen says the platform of international donors who will coordinate efforts to rebuild Ukraine will be operational from January 2023.

She said this at a press conference dedicated to the presidency of the European Council of Sweden in Kiruna on Friday.

"We are preparing for Ukraine's reconstruction. The international donor platform that we set up with our G7 partners will be up and running this month. It will help coordinate the different support for Ukraine today and it will be an important tool to ensure that reconstruction combines reform and investment," von der Leyen said.

At the same time, the President of the European Commission expressed confidence that it is reconstruction, combined with reforms, that "paves the way [for Ukraine] towards membership in the European Union."