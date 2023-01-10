Kuleba thanks Germany for supplies of necessary weapons, calls on German govt to make big decision on providing Ukraine with tanks

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba thanked his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock for her active role in ensuring that Germany provides Ukraine with the necessary weapons, and stressed that the German government has one last big decision to make – to provide Ukraine with German tanks.

Kuleba said on Facebook that Baerbock became the first foreign minister to visit Kharkiv since February 24.

"I am sure that this visit will resonate not only in Ukraine and Germany but also in Europe and the world. Our talks on the road lasted three hours – under other circumstances ministers do not usually say so much. The Peace Formula, sanctions, the tribunal, European integration, weapons – we have discussed all this in detail and are preparing appropriate decisions. But, of course, every minute during the visit we were invisibly accompanied by the topic of Leopards. I explained to my colleague and the German media that German tanks are not our whim and we do not need them for walking," the minister said.

Kuleba stressed that he had no doubts about receiving German Leopard tanks.

"Moreover, I think that the German government, somewhere in the depths of its soul, already understands that this decision will be made. The only sad thing is that this decision has not yet been made and therefore we are wasting precious time and life. At the same time, I am grateful to the German government for all the decisions that have been taken over the past eleven months to provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons. I am especially grateful to Annalena for her important role in this. The last big decision remains – on the provision of German tanks," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.