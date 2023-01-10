Facts

18:54 10.01.2023

Govt intends to develop Social Code of Ukraine in 2023 – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that the government intends to develop a Social Code of Ukraine in 2023.

"For 2023, we plan to further adapt social support to military and post-war conditions. There are ambitions to develop and promote the adoption of the Social Code of Ukraine," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, it will include all social components, taking into account the philosophy of targeting and overcoming difficult life circumstances of a person.

"We plan to develop a funded pension in the pension sector. It is very important to give Ukrainians the opportunity to take care of their old age at a young age," he added.

Tags: #shmyhal #social_code

