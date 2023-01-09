Ukraine grateful to partners for military aid, but no one has done enough as Russian boots remain on Ukrainian ground – Kuleba

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said that Ukraine is grateful to its partners for their military aid, however, noted that no one has done enough as long as Russian boots remain on the Ukrainian ground.

"Ukraine is grateful to partners for their military aid, but we should remain honest with one another: no one has done enough as long as Russian boots remain on Ukrainian ground. Arming our country for victory is the shortest way to restoring peace and security in Europe and beyond," the minister said on Twitter on Monday.