Facts

15:47 09.01.2023

Ukraine grateful to partners for military aid, but no one has done enough as Russian boots remain on Ukrainian ground – Kuleba

1 min read
Ukraine grateful to partners for military aid, but no one has done enough as Russian boots remain on Ukrainian ground – Kuleba

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said that Ukraine is grateful to its partners for their military aid, however, noted that no one has done enough as long as Russian boots remain on the Ukrainian ground.

"Ukraine is grateful to partners for their military aid, but we should remain honest with one another: no one has done enough as long as Russian boots remain on Ukrainian ground. Arming our country for victory is the shortest way to restoring peace and security in Europe and beyond," the minister said on Twitter on Monday.

Tags: #kuleba

MORE ABOUT

10:58 06.01.2023
Putin's 'ceasefire' statements cannot and should not be taken seriously – Kuleba

Putin's 'ceasefire' statements cannot and should not be taken seriously – Kuleba

14:34 04.01.2023
Ukraine agrees on supply of nearly 1,800 transformers, about 7,000 generators up to 100 kV – Kuleba

Ukraine agrees on supply of nearly 1,800 transformers, about 7,000 generators up to 100 kV – Kuleba

14:08 04.01.2023
Borrell invites Kuleba to take part in EU Council meeting at level of FMs on Jan 23

Borrell invites Kuleba to take part in EU Council meeting at level of FMs on Jan 23

16:25 03.01.2023
Kuleba invites IOC President to visit destroyed ice arena in Druzhkivka, personally see for himself 'sports neutrality' of Russia

Kuleba invites IOC President to visit destroyed ice arena in Druzhkivka, personally see for himself 'sports neutrality' of Russia

12:32 30.12.2022
Kuleba on Ukrainian-Hungarian relations: Nothing to change as long as Orban remains Hungarian PM

Kuleba on Ukrainian-Hungarian relations: Nothing to change as long as Orban remains Hungarian PM

12:22 27.12.2022
Ukraine counts on 'peace formula' summit with UN Secretary General as possible mediator by late Feb – Kuleba

Ukraine counts on 'peace formula' summit with UN Secretary General as possible mediator by late Feb – Kuleba

17:13 20.12.2022
About 1,000 transformers, 5,000 generators attracted from partners to restore Ukraine's power system – Kuleba

About 1,000 transformers, 5,000 generators attracted from partners to restore Ukraine's power system – Kuleba

16:55 20.12.2022
Kuleba on Putin-Lukashenko meeting: whatever they agree on, Ukraine ready for it

Kuleba on Putin-Lukashenko meeting: whatever they agree on, Ukraine ready for it

15:32 20.12.2022
Ukraine preparing for official steps proving Russia's illegal presence in UN Security Council – Kuleba

Ukraine preparing for official steps proving Russia's illegal presence in UN Security Council – Kuleba

15:00 19.12.2022
Kuleba: FIFA's refusal to show Zelensky's call for peace before World Cup final once again shows hypocrisy called 'Sport is out of politics'

Kuleba: FIFA's refusal to show Zelensky's call for peace before World Cup final once again shows hypocrisy called 'Sport is out of politics'

AD

HOT NEWS

Sweden's Permanent Representative to EU confirms that Ukraine-EU summit to be held in Kyiv on Feb 3

UK intends to reach or exceed last year's level of military aid to Ukraine in 2023 – Defense Ministry

EU ready to take leading role in Ukraine's recovery – European Commission

Forty-three ground fights occur in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours, Soledar in fact ruined

OSCE Secretary General believes it makes sense for Russia to remain organization's member

LATEST

Defense forces attack 18 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Only four people manage to leave Melitopol to Zaporizhia through checkpoint in Vasylyivka in last three weeks – mayor

Sweden's Permanent Representative to EU confirms that Ukraine-EU summit to be held in Kyiv on Feb 3

UK intends to reach or exceed last year's level of military aid to Ukraine in 2023 – Defense Ministry

EU ready to take leading role in Ukraine's recovery – European Commission

Volunteers of URCS Kramatorsk city organization evacuate over 1,000 people since war start

Russian ammunition depot destroyed in Melitopol at weekend – mayor

Forty-three ground fights occur in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours, Soledar in fact ruined

Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Odesa hands over humanitarian aid for IDPs

OSCE Secretary General believes it makes sense for Russia to remain organization's member

AD
AD
AD
AD