Facts

14:03 09.01.2023

Dry cargo ship MV Glory carrying Ukrainian corn refloated in Suez Canal

1 min read

The tugboats managed to get the cargo ship MV Glory, which was stuck in the Suez Canal earlier Monday, refloated, Associated Press has reported.

According to Leth Agencies, a canal service company, three tugboats were deployed to solve the problem.

The traffic through the Suez Canal has been restored. Information about what caused the incident is not given.

Earlier on Monday, the cargo ship MV Glory went aground in the Suez Canal near the city of El-Qantara. The ship is carrying about 65,000 tonnes of corn from Ukraine and was bound for China.

In the summer of 2021, the mega-container ship Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal, and the traffic through the canal was completely blocked.

Tags: #grain #suez_canal

