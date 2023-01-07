Enemy losses about 490 personnel, two tanks, three artillery systems over day

Over the past day, the Russian invaders lost about 490 personnel, two tanks, one armored fighting vehicle, three artillery systems and two air defense systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to January 7, 2023 were approximately 110,740 (490 more) personnel, tanks some 3,066 (two more) units, armored combat vehicles some 6,125 (one more) units, artillery systems some 2,062 (three more) units, MLRS some 431 units, air defense systems some 217 (two more) units, aircraft some 285 units, helicopters some 272 units, tactical UAVs 1,844, cruise missiles some 723, ships and boats some 16 units, automotive vehicles and tankers some 4,798 (one more) units, special vehicles some 182," the General Staff said on Facebook.