Overwhelming majority of Ukrainians believe authorities won't make compromise with Russia – KIIS

Between September and December 2022, there were slightly more people who believe that the authorities are ready to make unacceptable compromises with Russia (from 5% to 7%), but at the same time, the absolute majority (84%) of Ukrainians still believe that the government is not going to and will not make unacceptable compromises with Russia (in September it was 87%).

This is evidenced by the results of an opinion poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on December 4-27, 2022 and their comparison with the same survey conducted in September of the same year.

Also, only 15% of Ukrainians believe that the West is tired of Ukraine and wants Ukraine to negotiate with Russia (the same was true in September). At the same time, the number of people who believe that the West continues to support Ukraine and expects the end of the war on terms acceptable to Ukraine grew from 73% to 76%.

The poll was conducted by the method of computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) among 2,005 respondents living in all regions of Ukraine, except the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.1) did not exceed 2.4% for indicators close to 50%, 2.1% for indicators close to 25%, 1.5% - for indicators close to 10%, 1.1% - for indicators close to 5%. In general, the obtained results are still highly representative and allow a fairly reliable analysis of the public moods of the population.