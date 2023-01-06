Facts

15:42 06.01.2023

Rada proposes motion recognizing Russia's encroachment on statehood of Ukraine – draft resolution

2 min read
Rada proposes motion recognizing Russia's encroachment on statehood of Ukraine – draft resolution

MPs propose to the Verkhovna Rada to declare the encroachment of Russia on the statehood of Ukraine in order to destroy it.

The relevant draft resolution On the statement of the Verkhovna Rada on the encroachment of the Russian Federation on the statehood of Ukraine with the aim of destroying it (No. 8335) was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on December 5, the parliament said on its website.

As noted in the explanatory note to the draft resolution, for a long time Russia has been carrying out systemic actions aimed at destroying the Ukrainian national and cultural identity, the Ukrainian political nation, and Ukrainian statehood.

"The essentially Nazi state ideology of the new identity of the 'Russian world' created in Russia on the basis of the mythology of 'historical Russia' refutes the ethnic identity of the Ukrainian people, their language, culture, religion, their right to a free, socio-economic, political and national cultural development," according to the explanatory note.

The accompanying document also notes that any encroachment on national statehood is a direct threat to the people who created it, makes it impossible for them to freely choose social, economic, political and cultural life, threatens their physical destruction and has signs of genocide.

"The Verkhovna Rada by this statement recognizes the decisions and actions of the political and military leadership of Russia, its armed forces, other military formations as such that encroach on the statehood of Ukraine, are committed with the aim of destroying the Ukrainian people, forcibly depriving one state of its international legal subjectivity, sovereignty by another and national statehood," the parliament said in the statement.

The Verkhovna Rada appeals to the UN, the European Parliament, the parliamentary assemblies of the Council of Europe, the OSCE, NATO, governments and parliaments of foreign states to recognize Russia's actions against Ukraine as an international crime, which will bring its political and military leadership to international legal responsibility.

Among the authors of the bill are MPs Fedir Venislavsky (Servant of the People faction), Yaroslav Yurchyshyn (Holos), Volodymyr Viatrovych (European Solidarity).

