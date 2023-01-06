Facts

12:57 06.01.2023

USA to announce new military aid package for Kyiv on Friday – Pentagon

A new package of U.S. military assistance to Ukraine, including Bradley fighting vehicles, will be announced on Friday, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder has said.

He told reporters he could confirm that the announcement of the next batch of military aid to Ukraine is expected on Friday. As the White House indicated, this aid would be about the supply of Bradley fighting vehicles, he said.

Earlier, the Associated Press, citing American officials, reported that the United States would send Ukraine a new $2.85 billion military aid package, which for the first time would include several dozen unified Bradley tracked platforms. This delivery will be the largest in a series of military equipment packages that the Pentagon has allocated to Kyiv.

In addition to the Bradley, Ukraine will also receive HMMWV army cargo vans, wheeled armored vehicles with enhanced mine protection MRAP, as well as a large batch of missiles and other ammunition.

Reuters reported that the U.S. would supply about 50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

Politico, citing sources, writes that the United States will for the first time transfer Sea Sparrow anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine - ground-based radar-guided missiles designed to intercept aircraft or cruise missiles.

The publication notes that the ground version of the Sea Sparrow is only in service with Taiwan. The U.S. Navy and close allies use the ship version.

Tags: #bradley

