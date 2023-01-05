Ukrainian military destroys enemy attack aircraft, helicopter, UAV in eastern direction – Air Force

On Wednesday, units of the Ukrainian anti-aircraft forces shot down a Su-25 attack aircraft, an enemy Ka-52 helicopter and an Orlan-10 type UAV in the eastern direction, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"From 11.00 to 16.00 on January 4, 2023, in the eastern direction, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, the Ka-52 attack helicopter and the Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV," the statement on the Telegram channel said.