Facts

12:45 03.01.2023

Since Sept, air defense forces destroy about 500 enemy UAVs – Air Force

2 min read

Since September 11, Ukrainian air defense forces have shot down about 500 enemy drones, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said

"In two days, this is New Year's Eve, and after New Year's Eve, 84 drones were shot down. A total of 100% of the drones were shot down by air defense. We have never achieved such results. Drones are already approaching the figure of 500 shot down since September 11. A little less and cruise missiles. I count the attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure since September 11," he said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

At the same time, Ihnat did not rule out that the Russian Federation could receive the next batch of Iranian drones.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the enemy increased shelling during the New Year holidays, and Ukraine needs more opportunities to repel potential attacks.

"It is clear that air defense systems are being depleted, the systems as a whole are meant - this is both equipment, and even the human factor ... And this mainly affects the ammunition load of our anti-aircraft missiles and other weapons, because drones are relatively cheap, the enemy understands this. We even use fighter jets: they take to the skies to intercept these UAVs," he said.

Ihnat stressed that Western weapons, which work "extremely efficiently," are helping.

"We need to continue to ask partners to strengthen support," he said.

