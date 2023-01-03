Ukrainian air defense shoots down 100% of Russian drones over past two days – Air Force Command speaker

Over the past two days, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces have shot down 100% of the drones that Russian troops used to attack the territory of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said.

"Drones are being shot down... In two days – this is New Year's Eve, and after New Year's Eve – 84 drones were shot down, that is, 100% of the drones were shot down by air defense. We have never achieved such results," he said on the air of the national telethon #UArazom (UAtogether) on Tuesday.

Ihnat also noted that since September 11, the total number of downed drones is approaching 500 and "approximately a little less than cruise missiles," given attacks on critical infrastructure.