Facts

12:11 03.01.2023

Ukrainian air defense shoots down 100% of Russian drones over past two days – Air Force Command speaker

1 min read
Ukrainian air defense shoots down 100% of Russian drones over past two days – Air Force Command speaker

Over the past two days, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces have shot down 100% of the drones that Russian troops used to attack the territory of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said.

"Drones are being shot down... In two days – this is New Year's Eve, and after New Year's Eve – 84 drones were shot down, that is, 100% of the drones were shot down by air defense. We have never achieved such results," he said on the air of the national telethon #UArazom (UAtogether) on Tuesday.

Ihnat also noted that since September 11, the total number of downed drones is approaching 500 and "approximately a little less than cruise missiles," given attacks on critical infrastructure.

Tags: #air_force

MORE ABOUT

12:45 03.01.2023
Since Sept, air defense forces destroy about 500 enemy UAVs – Air Force

Since Sept, air defense forces destroy about 500 enemy UAVs – Air Force

16:18 02.01.2023
Enemy usually launches drone attacks on Ukraine from eastern coast of Azov Sea – Air Force Command

Enemy usually launches drone attacks on Ukraine from eastern coast of Azov Sea – Air Force Command

12:55 30.12.2022
Ukrainian air defense destroys 58 cruise missiles, four UAVs, helicopter over past day – Air Force

Ukrainian air defense destroys 58 cruise missiles, four UAVs, helicopter over past day – Air Force

16:18 20.12.2022
Russia carries out largest Shahed-136 shelling on Dec 19 – speaker of Air Force Command

Russia carries out largest Shahed-136 shelling on Dec 19 – speaker of Air Force Command

12:29 13.10.2022
Over day, Air Force destroys 19 kamikaze drones, five attack helicopters – Air Force

Over day, Air Force destroys 19 kamikaze drones, five attack helicopters – Air Force

15:00 03.10.2022
Ukrainian military shoots down Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Kherson region – Air Force

Ukrainian military shoots down Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Kherson region – Air Force

16:41 27.09.2022
Ukrainian defense forces down Russian Su-25 aircraft in Kherson region – AFU Air Force

Ukrainian defense forces down Russian Su-25 aircraft in Kherson region – AFU Air Force

13:49 24.06.2022
Ukrainian Air Forces make series of airstrikes on Russian occupation forces

Ukrainian Air Forces make series of airstrikes on Russian occupation forces

12:58 27.02.2022
Western partners hand over large batch of air-to-air missiles to Ukrainian pilots, they are already installed on fighters

Western partners hand over large batch of air-to-air missiles to Ukrainian pilots, they are already installed on fighters

11:18 05.09.2020
U.S. B-52 bombers escorted by Ukrainian fighters fly over Ukraine

U.S. B-52 bombers escorted by Ukrainian fighters fly over Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders lose 750 soldiers, five tanks, six artillery systems and one helicopter over day – General Staff

Zelensky: Russia planning prolonged attack with Shahed kamikaze drones

Occupiers trying to conduct offensive on Bakhmut, losing lots of manpower – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian Defense Forces liberate 40% of territories occupied after Feb 24 – Zaluzhny

Ukraine-EU summit to be held in Kyiv on Feb 3 – Zelensky's talk with von der Leyen

LATEST

Russians reduce intensity of offensive near Bakhmut – British intelligence

Invaders lose 750 soldiers, five tanks, six artillery systems and one helicopter over day – General Staff

Zelensky: Russia planning prolonged attack with Shahed kamikaze drones

Zelensky: Necessary to raise price of mobilization, war in general for Russia

Less than 70,000 of pre-war 300,000 residents staying in Kherson - commandant's office

Occupiers trying to conduct offensive on Bakhmut, losing lots of manpower – AFU General Staff

Ukraine to receive 15 mln LED lamps in Jan as part of European Commission humanitarian initiatives

Ukrainian Defense Forces liberate 40% of territories occupied after Feb 24 – Zaluzhny

Ukraine-EU summit to be held in Kyiv on Feb 3 – Zelensky's talk with von der Leyen

Ukraine's Air Force destroys 1,893 air targets since start of hostilities – Zaluzhny

AD
AD
AD
AD