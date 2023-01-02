Enemy usually launches drone attacks on Ukraine from eastern coast of Azov Sea – Air Force Command

The Russian occupation forces usually attack the territory of Ukraine with drones from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov, Spokesman for the Command of the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ihnat has said.

"Last time, just as well as this time, 100% of drones were destroyed in various regions of the country. I mean in general. Those loitering munitions were destroyed in Kyiv region, in the south, and in the eastern direction," he said on air of the national telethon on Monday.

Ihnat said that the drones are usually launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov. He also said that one Kh-59 guided missile, which is launched from tactical aircraft, was destroyed in eastern direction.

The spokesman for the Air Force Command said that the country's air defense system is being exhausted. In addition, the enemy uses reconnaissance drones, such as Orlan-10. Two such drones were launched yesterday and two more – today, all of them were shot down.

"They regularly conduct aerial reconnaissance. They obviously do this to know and see everything, but they also do this to uncover the Ukrainian air defense positions. They want to see from where we destroy and make corrections for their next strikes," Ihnat said.

On the night of January 1-2, 2023, the Russian occupation forces made a massive attack on Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones. All 39 drones were shot down by the Ukrainian air defense forces.