Facts

16:18 02.01.2023

Enemy usually launches drone attacks on Ukraine from eastern coast of Azov Sea – Air Force Command

2 min read
Enemy usually launches drone attacks on Ukraine from eastern coast of Azov Sea – Air Force Command

The Russian occupation forces usually attack the territory of Ukraine with drones from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov, Spokesman for the Command of the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ihnat has said.

"Last time, just as well as this time, 100% of drones were destroyed in various regions of the country. I mean in general. Those loitering munitions were destroyed in Kyiv region, in the south, and in the eastern direction," he said on air of the national telethon on Monday.

Ihnat said that the drones are usually launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov. He also said that one Kh-59 guided missile, which is launched from tactical aircraft, was destroyed in eastern direction.

The spokesman for the Air Force Command said that the country's air defense system is being exhausted. In addition, the enemy uses reconnaissance drones, such as Orlan-10. Two such drones were launched yesterday and two more – today, all of them were shot down.

"They regularly conduct aerial reconnaissance. They obviously do this to know and see everything, but they also do this to uncover the Ukrainian air defense positions. They want to see from where we destroy and make corrections for their next strikes," Ihnat said.

On the night of January 1-2, 2023, the Russian occupation forces made a massive attack on Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones. All 39 drones were shot down by the Ukrainian air defense forces.

Tags: #air_force

MORE ABOUT

12:55 30.12.2022
Ukrainian air defense destroys 58 cruise missiles, four UAVs, helicopter over past day – Air Force

Ukrainian air defense destroys 58 cruise missiles, four UAVs, helicopter over past day – Air Force

16:18 20.12.2022
Russia carries out largest Shahed-136 shelling on Dec 19 – speaker of Air Force Command

Russia carries out largest Shahed-136 shelling on Dec 19 – speaker of Air Force Command

12:29 13.10.2022
Over day, Air Force destroys 19 kamikaze drones, five attack helicopters – Air Force

Over day, Air Force destroys 19 kamikaze drones, five attack helicopters – Air Force

15:00 03.10.2022
Ukrainian military shoots down Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Kherson region – Air Force

Ukrainian military shoots down Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in Kherson region – Air Force

16:41 27.09.2022
Ukrainian defense forces down Russian Su-25 aircraft in Kherson region – AFU Air Force

Ukrainian defense forces down Russian Su-25 aircraft in Kherson region – AFU Air Force

13:49 24.06.2022
Ukrainian Air Forces make series of airstrikes on Russian occupation forces

Ukrainian Air Forces make series of airstrikes on Russian occupation forces

12:58 27.02.2022
Western partners hand over large batch of air-to-air missiles to Ukrainian pilots, they are already installed on fighters

Western partners hand over large batch of air-to-air missiles to Ukrainian pilots, they are already installed on fighters

11:18 05.09.2020
U.S. B-52 bombers escorted by Ukrainian fighters fly over Ukraine

U.S. B-52 bombers escorted by Ukrainian fighters fly over Ukraine

14:53 01.06.2020
Air Force officer to be sued for UAH 800,000 in damages for official negligence – SBI

Air Force officer to be sued for UAH 800,000 in damages for official negligence – SBI

12:34 26.11.2018
U.S. surveillance flight in Black Sea area in full compliance of intl norms – Ukrainian air force

U.S. surveillance flight in Black Sea area in full compliance of intl norms – Ukrainian air force

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Air Force destroys 1,893 air targets since start of hostilities – Zaluzhny

Blackout possible only in theory – Minister of Energy

Situation in power system fully controlled – Ukrenergo

Zelensky: Drones, missiles not helping invaders

Energy infrastructure facilities damaged in Kyiv in attacks – Klitschko

LATEST

Ukraine's Air Force destroys 1,893 air targets since start of hostilities – Zaluzhny

Zelensky, von der Leyen coordinate steps towards Ukraine-EU summit

Ukraine to liberate Crimea by late Aug – General Hodges

European Commission's President, Zelensky hold first phone conversation in new year

Borrell: At year's end, Russia again inflicts 'despicable attacks' on Ukrainians; EU to continue standing by Kyiv in 2023

European Commission's President, Zelensky hold first phone conversation in new year

Russia's Central Bank governor notified of suspicion over opening of branches in Ukraine's occupied territories

Zelensky holds 18 conversations with African leaders in 2022, nine of which, for first time in history of bilateral relations – MFA

Blackout possible only in theory – Minister of Energy

Situation in power system fully controlled – Ukrenergo

AD
AD
AD
AD